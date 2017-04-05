Dana White: McGregor vs. Mayweather is ‘one and done,’ no more crossover fights in UFC

All the chatter about UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor facing multi-time champion Floyd Mayweather has stirred up several other mixed martial artists and boxers interested in putting together even more crossover fights between the two sports.

Just recently, light heavyweight contender Jimi Manuwa called out former champ David Haye for a fight and the boxer quickly responded by claiming that he had already been contacted about the possibility of that fight coming together.

Boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. and arguably the greatest UFC fighter of all time Anderson Silva have both clamored for a spot on the proposed McGregor vs. Mayweather undercard.

As much as all those matchups might seem intriguing, UFC president Dana White says not to expect any of them to happen because while he’s on board to make McGregor vs. Mayweather, that’s the only crossover fight he’s putting together.

“No, I don’t like the idea of it opening up a bunch of different crossover fights,” White told “Russillo and Kanell” on Wednesday. “But this thing has been talked about, it’s so big. It’s all everybody wants to talk about.

“Now my guys are saying they want to fight that guy and other boxers saying they want to fight this guy. This is going to be a one and done.”

Of course, White did previously promote James Toney’s failed attempt to cross over to mixed martial arts when he took on former two-division champion Randy Couture back in 2010 in a bout that ultimately lasted less than four minutes.

It doesn’t sound like White is interested in testing those waters again with the best and brightest from the UFC crossing over into boxing.

Still, White says the matchup between McGregor and Mayweather is interesting enough that he’s signed off on helping to put the fight together and there’s no doubt a lot of people will tune into watch it.

“It’s an intriguing fight. It really is intriguing,” White said. “If you break the thing down and listen everybody has their opinions and I’m not saying who’s going to win or lose, but Floyd’s 40 years old. Conor’s 27 [years old]. Floyd has trouble with southpaws, Conor is a southpaw. Conor has knockout power in both hands and Floyd does not.

“So it’s an intriguing fight.”