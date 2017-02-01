Dana White explains what led to Ronda Rousey’s possible retirement

UFC president Dana White seems confident that Ronda Rousey has competed in the Octagon for the last time.

On Tuesday, White stated that after a recent conversation with Rousey that he just didn’t expect her to fight again while saying that “she’s probably done” competing following her 48-second loss to Amanda Nunes last December.

White further explained the reasoning behind Rousey’s quick exit from the sport after a relatively short career that spanned eight fights in the UFC in just under four years time.

“It’s no different than any other sport. When you’re a professional athlete and you’re performing at a certain level, the day comes when you don’t anymore,” White said about Rousey when speaking to TMZ. “It happened to Ronda. This sport is very, very tough.

“You have to stay on top of your game and it’s a young man and young woman’s sport. Throughout the history of time in fighting, one day you just show up and you don’t have it anymore. It always happened that way.”

Prior to her back-to-back losses to Nunes and Holly Holm in 2015, Rousey seemed like an unstoppable wrecking machine that was hell bent on destroying anybody in her path.

Her momentum came to a staggering halt after Holm knocked her out with a vicious second round knockout last November before Rousey took a year off to recover before returning ot the Octagon.

Rousey’s next fight ended even quicker, which led to questions about whether or not she would ever compete again. At just 29, Rousey is still young for the sport but it appears her best days are behind her.

While Rousey has made no official statement regarding her possible retirement, White says that whether she fights again or not, she will always be part of the UFC family.

“Obviously what she’s accomplished in the UFC over the last four years and in the sport, her and I are very good friends and we’ll be very good friends for the rest of our lives,” White said.

“So Ronda will always be connected to the UFC. This will always be her house. Whatever she needs from me, I’m here for.”