Conor McGregor trashes Nate Diaz, reveals why he lost all respect for him

Conor McGregor might have his sights set on Floyd Mayweather as his next opponent, but he still has plenty of time to drop bombs on his archrival Nate Diaz.

After engaging in a pair of battles with Diaz last year, McGregor admitted to having a lot of respect for the Stockton, Calif. native but apparently that all went away when he saw a conversation between the veteran UFC lightweight and Mayweather recently.

This past December, Mayweather called Diaz and the two of them teamed up to rip McGregor over the phone before the retired boxer promised to “put the finishing touches” on the UFC lightweight king when they finally meet.

McGregor didn’t take too kindly to the verbal jabs, but more than anything he hated that Diaz bowed down to Mayweather rather than standing up for himself.

“Nate’s a (expletive). Nate’s a (expletive) (expletive). Let me tell you why. I had the biggest respect for Nate and I still have big respect for Nick (Diaz), he’s out doing his thing, but when he took that phone call, that video call off Floyd Mayweather and was like ‘hello, Floyd’s fans’ and he was Floyd’s (expletive) that night,” McGregor said during his recent Q&A interview in England.

“I was like you (expletive) (expletive). You absolute (expletive). When he had that video call, he should have been on the other end of that line and when Floyd was saying ‘you made McGregor tap out’ and ‘yeah, I did’ and then Floyd was saying ‘I’m going to finish the job’. He should have said ‘shut your (expletive) mouth, I’ll strangle you, too’ and post that everywhere. Then all of a sudden it would have been like (expletive) Floyd! It would have been me and Nate again. But he was Floyd’s (expletive) that night. He was Floyd’s employee that night.”

Getty Images

According to McGregor, if Diaz had put Mayweather in his place he might have turned his attention to a trilogy fight in the UFC rather than putting his focus on a crossover boxing match with the 49-0 former welterweight champion.

Instead, McGregor has lost all interest in fighting Diaz for now and would rather cash in on a mega-payday by facing Mayweather in what would undoubtedly be one of the biggest fights in history.

While Diaz clearly got under McGregor’s skin after teaming up with Mayweather to bash him, he promises that at some point down the road he will revisit the rivalry with the only fighter to hand him a loss in the UFC.

Of course, McGregor also insists that Diaz is still recovering from their last fight at UFC 202 in August 2016 when the Irishman edged out the former “Ultimate Fighter” winner by majority decision after a grueling five round battle.

“He took a hell of a lot of smacks that night. His face droops to the left. Look at him. Look real close at him. His face droops to the left now. You don’t take them left hammers for all 25 minutes and come back normal. He was not normal on that phone call. I was expecting a different situation but I couldn’t believe it when I watched it,” McGregor said about Diaz.

“It was the biggest (expletive) move I ever saw. So whatever it is what it is. Now you’re at the back of the queue and I’ll get to Nate. Don’t get me wrong. Me and Nate will throw down again, 100-percent. Me and Nate will throw down and finish it. It’s one a piece. We’ll finish it off. I’d imagine it will be for the lightweight world title. 155, he’ll come in like a skeleton wrapped in cling film and I’ll end the whole thing for him. If his team is wise, they’ll talk him out of it and say ‘you’ve made some money, your face is drooping to the left, your speech is slurred, chill now, enjoy the money’ but they’re not the most intelligent people so I’m sure me and Nate will go again.”

McGregor closed out his vitriolic tirade by making it clear that he has no love lost for Diaz and no one should expect that rivalry to fizzle and fade until they finally meet again in a third fight.

“So look (expletive) Nate, (expletive) Nick, (expletive) the Diaz brothers,” McGregor shouted. “And if you want to be down with the Diaz brothers, then (expletive) you, too!”