Conor McGregor to hold a live interview in Manchester, available for purchase on PPV

Conor McGregor will be holding an evening in Trafford Park, Manchester on January 28. The event is sold out to the public but will be streamed online for the world at a price.

The biggest star in the sport of Mixed Martial Arts is none other than Conor McGregor. Whenever he fights, he breaks records for attendance and pay-per-views. Now the mega star will be part of an hour-long interview that will also be sold on a pay basis. McGregor will be sitting down with MMA journalist Ariel Helwani for a “scripted” interview in Manchester’s Event City in Trafford Park. This event has sold out the entire 5,000 tickets but will be streamed live for roughly $4.25 through www.notoriouslive.tv.

This event was set up by McGregor himself and is being described as ” A 60-minute intimate interview discussing everything from Conor’s journey to the top” according to Paradigm Sports UK representative Rick Grogan as he spoke to Manchester Evening News. In addition to the live interview, the 5,000 VIPs and fans will enjoy food and music at this momentous event. Following the interview, guests will get the opportunity to meet McGregor and enjoy themselves at the after-party that will take place in the nightclub within EventCity.

This unprecedented live event will allow a glimpse into the life of the 28-year-old Irish star on an intimate level. According to Grogan “We knew this exclusive sporting showcase would appeal to the rest of the world, and wanted to offer those all over the globe the chance to see the event live, this rare opportunity had to be captured on film considering Conor’s past interview history, and we decided to take it one step further and distribute it globally, meaning fans who are not able to attend the event don’t have to miss out”.

Mcgregor, who has recently made history as the first UFC fighter to hold two belts simultaneously, has stepped away from the sport until after the birth of his first child. This event appeals to the fans and media alike who may not have the access to the star during his hiatus. Ordering has already begun for this live event that will begin on January 28th at 9 pm GMT

