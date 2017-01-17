Conor McGregor seeks to trademark his name and nickname

As Jay-Z would say, Conor McGregor isn’t a businessman — he’s a business, man.

The reigning UFC lightweight champion is seeking a trademark on his nickname and name for several potential products including an aftershave, books, video games, restaurants, clothing, barbershops and health and fitness clubs.

The news was first reported by ESPN.

McGregor, through his company McGregor Sports and Entertainment, filed trademark requests for his name ‘Conor McGregor’ as well as his nickname ‘The Notorious’ with the U.S Patent and Trademark office.

McGregor joins fellow UFC superstar Ronda Rousey in filing for trademarks in association with their names and/or nicknames.

Rousey not only filed a trademark request for her name and nickname, but she also filed requests for her infamous phrase ‘do nothing (expletive)’ as well as ‘FTA’, which stands for ‘(expletive) them all’.