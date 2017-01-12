Conor McGregor fires personal attack at Floyd Mayweather’s past

Conor McGregor definitely heard about Floyd Mayweather’s offer to make a fight between the two of them happen — and then he answered back with a serious jab at the boxer’s checkered past.

On Wednesday, Mayweather revealed that he would offer McGregor $15 million guaranteed, plus a percentage of pay-per-view profits, to put together a mega-fight between the two of them.

Rather than flat-out decline the offer, McGregor took aim at Mayweather with a post on Twitter showing him standing over the boxer with the caption “Call me C.J. Watson!”

McGregor was referencing Mayweather’s beef with pro basketball player C.J. Watson, who was allegedly involved with the boxer’s ex-girlfriend, which led to a physical altercation.

According to police reports, Mayweather was upset about text messages shared between his ex-girlfriend and Watson, which led to a confrontation where he allegedly assaulted her.

Mayweather later pled guilty to domestic violence charges and served two months in jail for the incident.

Clearly, McGregor is trying to get under Mayweather’s skin with this latest post on Twitter, which will only fuel the rumors that the two combat sports superstars may be headed for a showdown in the ring one day soon.