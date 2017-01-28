Conor McGregor blasts the UFC, WWE and Floyd Mayweather ahead of PPV interview

Conor McGregor will host a live Q&A in Manchester, England on Saturday but ahead of hitting the stage, the current lightweight champion put the UFC and just about everybody else on blast with an explosive Instagram post.

Tickets were sold to McGregor’s interview as well as an internet pay-per-view streaming broadcast with part of his show going up against FOX UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena on Saturday.

McGregor first touted that his live interview would outsell the UFC card in Denver with an expected crowd that will top 5,000 in attendance.

If that wasn’t enough, McGregor then unloaded on his employers at the UFC, Floyd Mayweather and several others in an expletive-filled rant to close out his post.

“(Expletive) the UFC. (Expletive) Floyd. (Expletive) boxing. (Expletive) the WWE. (Expletive) Hollywood. And (expletive) you too pay me,” McGregor wrote.

It’s unclear why McGregor decided to take aim at just about everybody on Saturday but he’ll likely explain in his interview.

McGregor hasn’t spoken much since his win over Eddie Alvarez last November, where he said afterward that he was looking to meet with the new UFC owners at WME-IMG before making his return to the Octagon.

Most recently, McGregor has been attached to a rumored fight against retired boxing king Floyd Mayweather while he’s also awaiting the birth of his first child in May.