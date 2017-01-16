Cody Garbrandt takes first shots at TJ Dillashaw after TUF 25 announcement

Cody Garbrandt wasted no time following the announcement that he would coach against TJ Dillashaw on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season 25 to take a jab at his former teammate in a beef that first started on the reality show.

Back in season 22 while Urijah Faber was serving as coach opposite Conor McGregor, the outspoken Irishman started calling Dillashaw ‘a snake in the grass’ while questioning his loyalty to Team Alpha Male while still working with head coach Duane “Bang” Ludwig.

Funny enough, Garbrandt nearly got into a brawl with McGregor after the tension from the situation boiled over, but a few months later Dillashaw ultimately cut ties with Team Alpha Male to begin working full time with Ludwig and a new team in Colorado instead.

Now that Garbrandt is fighting Dillashaw later this year after a stint coaching on ‘The Ultimate Fighter’, he took aim at his next opponent with a “Clash of the Titans” inspired dig on his Instagram account while once again referencing McGregor’s words about him from the show.

To add to his slights against Dillashaw in the lead up to their fight, Garbrandt also took to Twitter on Monday to ask for the best possible drug testing over the next few months before the two bantamweights square off in the Octagon.

I want advance drug testing from @usantidoping for my title defense against @TJDillashaw @ufc 💉💯 — Cody Garbrandt (@Cody_Nolove) January 16, 2017

The message could hint at a past comment from Team Alpha Male founder Urijah Faber, who seemed to suggest that Dillashaw had used banned substances prior to the UFC bringing in USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) to run its anti-doping program.

Of course, Dillashaw has never tested positive for any banned substance during his entire career while also dishing out two of his most impressive performances in recent fights against Raphael Assuncao and John Lineker while the new UFC anti-doping program was in full effect.

These latest jabs are just the first of many that Garbrandt and Dillashaw will likely exchange as filming gets underway soon ahead of ‘The Ultimate Fighter’ season 25 debuting on FS1 on Wednesday, April 19 at 10 p.m. ET.