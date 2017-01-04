Cody Garbrandt cracks UFC pound-for-pound rankings

UFC star Cody Garbrandt did more than just win the bantamweight title last Friday at UFC 207, he proved he was hands down one of the best fighters on the UFC roster.

After his exceptional performance against longtime champion Dominick Cruz, rankings voters saw fit to place Garbrandt at fifth overall in the UFC pound-for-pound standings behind UFC champions Jose Aldo, Daniel Cormier, Conor McGregor and Demetrious Johnson.

Cruz, who only dropped one spot in the bantamweight rankings from champ to top contender, previously sat at third in the pound-for-pound rankings but drops to eighth after his first loss in almost 10 years. He is the highest ranked non-champion on the list and ranks ahead of titleholders Tyron Woodley, Michael Bisping and Amanda Nunes.

Elsewhere in the rankings, former bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey fell to fourth in the women’s bantamweight division after suffering her second straight loss while Ray Borg jumped up to 10th in the men’s bantamweight division after a strong win over Louis Smolka.

Neil Magny remained in the eighth spot in the welterweight rankings after his decision victory that sent former champion Johny Hendricks tumbling out of the division’s top 10.

Welterweight Dong Hyun Kim jumped two spots to seventh for his effort against Tarec Saffiedine.