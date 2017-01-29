CM Punk ‘feverishly’ working to book his next fight in the UFC

CM Punk is anxious to get back in action after suffering a loss in his UFC debut this past September.

The former WWE superstar turned mixed martial arts novice suffered a heartbreaking defeat in his debut when Mickey Gall made short work of him with a first round submission at UFC 203 in Cleveland.

Since that time, Punk and UFC president Dana White have hinted about his return to action, but four months later there’s still no word on when he will book his next fight.

According to Punk, who spoke with FOX Sports’ Carrlyn Bathe on Saturday, he’s been in contact with White giving him names and dates in hopes of landing another fight in the near future.

“I am working on it feverishly,” Punk said. “I’m throwing names at Dana (White), opponents, dates. I don’t know if he’s waiting for a Chicago show or what the deal is but if it doesn’t happen in the UFC, it will happen somewhere else.

“I’m dedicated to fighting and training. We’ll get there.”

White has seemed open to giving Punk another chance in the UFC despite a lackluster outing in his first fight last year.

To his credit it appears Punk may have faced a much tougher opponent than anyone expected as Gall went onto submit Sage Northcutt in his last fight in December as well.

With the uncertainty surrounding his first fight behind him, Punk definitely sounds ready to resume his fight career in 2017.

“First one’s out of the way and life couldn’t be better,” Punk said. “I still don’t have to wake up to an alarm so I really can’t complain about much.”