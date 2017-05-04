Chris Weidman unleashes ‘inner sexy’ in spoof of Paige VanZant’s Reebok ad

OTTAWA, ON - JUNE 17: Chris Weidman answers questions from fans during a Q&A before the UFC Fight Night Weigh-in inside the Arena at TD Place on June 17, 2016 in Ottawa, Ontario, Canada. (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)
Jonathan Bradley

Sometimes, you have to unleash your inner sexy to sell some shirts.

Early this week, UFC strawweight released a video promoting Reebok’s new Black and White combat line of clothing that some of her UFC contemporaries deemed a bit too sexy for the fight game.

VanZant eventually pulled the video down, but that didn’t stop middleweight Chris Weidman from poking fun at the very, let’s say, sensual ad.

VanZant saw Weidman’s rendition of her video and the former “Dancing with the Stars” finalist can obviously take a joke as she retweeted “The All-American” and posted his video on her Instagram page.

Weidman’s version was pretty funny and might help VanZant recoup some of those “link in my bio” clicks she lost when she pulled down the original video.