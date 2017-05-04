Chris Weidman unleashes ‘inner sexy’ in spoof of Paige VanZant’s Reebok ad

Sometimes, you have to unleash your inner sexy to sell some shirts.

Early this week, UFC strawweight released a video promoting Reebok’s new Black and White combat line of clothing that some of her UFC contemporaries deemed a bit too sexy for the fight game.

VanZant eventually pulled the video down, but that didn’t stop middleweight Chris Weidman from poking fun at the very, let’s say, sensual ad.

Sometimes you just gotta let out your inner sexy…I got your back @paigevanzantufc . Don't forget to click the link for some great products ! @reebok A post shared by Chris Weidman (@chrisweidmanufc) on May 4, 2017 at 11:50am PDT

VanZant saw Weidman’s rendition of her video and the former “Dancing with the Stars” finalist can obviously take a joke as she retweeted “The All-American” and posted his video on her Instagram page.

Chris knows how sexy the new @Reebok line makes you feel😉 If you wanna feel this sexy do what we said, click the link in our bios ✔️🙈 https://t.co/sMzfQhpwC7 — Paige VanZant (@PaigeVanzantUFC) May 4, 2017

Weidman’s version was pretty funny and might help VanZant recoup some of those “link in my bio” clicks she lost when she pulled down the original video.