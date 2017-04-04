Chris Weidman explains how important a win at UFC 210 is for his career

When Chris Weidman silenced all the doubters with a vicious second-round knockout over Anderson Silva to win the middleweight title back in 2013 he thought that his career was on an upward trajectory that wouldn’t end until his retirement.

For months Weidman told the world that he would be the person to finally bring Silva’s long winning streak to an end and that’s exactly what he did when they stepped into the Octagon together.

Unfortunately, Weidman’s undefeated streak ended four fights later when he suffered a TKO to Luke Rockhold and then he suffered another knockout loss to Yoel Romero 11 months later.

Now as Weidman approaches his return to action at UFC 210 this weekend in the co-main event against Gegard Mousasi, those same doubters are back to rattle his cage but this time for much different reasons.

After suffering two consecutive losses, Weidman knows a third straight defeat would be absolutely devastating so that’s why he’s pulling out all the stops to ensure that doesn’t happen.

“As much as you don’t want to pay attention you know what people are thinking,” Weidman told FOX Sports ahead of UFC 210. “I love being motivated by doubters. There’s definitely a lot of doubters right now who think I’m done and I’m far from done. It excites me and helps me push during every one of those workouts. Not only to become the best I can be everybody but on top to prove some people wrong, it’s an awesome spot to be in. It’s a great time.”

As much as it pained him to drop two fights in a row, Weidman knows both of those losses came down to his own critical errors.

Looking specifically at his last fight, Weidman knows everybody only remembers the spectacular flying knee from Romero that knocked him out, but he was definitely holding his own prior to that moment that put an end to his night.

That’s why Weidman is all about making small adjustments rather than feeling like he needs to re-invent the wheel ahead of his bout against Mousasi on Saturday night.

“It’s not like I have to go back to the drawing board and become a completely different fighter after watching that fight,” Weidman explained. “I felt like I was winning the fight. I felt like I made one mistake, which cost me the fight. Technically when you’re going against a southpaw, you don’t want to shoot to anywhere on his left hip because that’s his power left hand and power left kick and power left knee. So you always want to stay away from that and I stayed disciplined with all my other takedowns, my head was on the other side.

“In the third round I think he came off the stool kind of late and I felt like he was tired and I felt like I was going to pick up the pace and I got lazy with that one takedown and did something I know I’m not supposed to do and he made me pay for it. It’s just a technical mishap.”

Christian Petersen/Zuffa LLC/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

As much as Weidman doesn’t want to add undue pressure to his performance coming up against Mousasi, he also realizes losing three fights in a row if he wants to get back to title contention is absolutely unacceptable.

Weidman wants to get back to the top of the world and the only way to do that is by dishing out a savage showing against Mousasi and then reminding all those who doubted him that he’s still the best middleweight in the world.

“This is everything. This is everything for me,” Weidman said. “This is my path back to the top or it isn’t. I need to do everything I can possible in training camp. No box is unchecked. Just do everything I possibly can. When I do that, there’s nobody who can beat me.

“I feel so good in this camp. I haven’t felt this good in a while and I’m just hoping that translates to a dominant win. I know it will. He’s a dangerous guy, he’s experienced but I don’t think he has anything for me. I think I’m going to be too much for him.”