Fighter chokes opponent unconscious, still loses bout

Norwegian strawweight Celine Haga should have won her Invicta FC debut just before the bell rung at the end of the third round Saturday night, but despite rendering opponent Amy Montenegro unconscious with a choke, Haga lost the fight via decision.

WOW!! What an end to Amy Montenegro vs Celine Haga on #InvictaFC21 #UFCFIGHTPASS pic.twitter.com/w0SyP2Ipoz — UFC Fight Pass (@UFCFightPass) January 15, 2017

Seconds before the bell sounded, Haga applied a choke and appeared to have Montenegro knocked out. The referee did not stop the fight, however, and it was ruled that Montenegro became unconscious after the bell – meaning the fight would go to the scorecards. Montenegro earned the victory via a unanimous decision, as all three judges scored the fight 29-28.

As time expired, Haga applied a schoolyard choke and Montenegro went unconscious. pic.twitter.com/CCCcQZ5KcR — Invicta FC (@InvictaFights) January 15, 2017

A number of fighters tweeted in disbelief at the decision.

Really upset about the call made for @celineHaga on @InvictaFights hopefully they revisit that decision — Michelle Waterson (@karatehottiemma) January 15, 2017

Word! That's gotta get overturned. She was OUT COLD. This fight was straight up wacky. #InvictaFC21 https://t.co/DBoaXcMuM5 — Aljamain Sterling (@FunkMaster_UFC) January 15, 2017

Don't agree with that. If your out cold at the end of the fight it should be over, no need for judges #InvictaFC21 — Brian Camozzi (@BrianCamozzi) January 15, 2017

What the hell ref she was out like 5 sec before the bell @InvictaFights #InvictaFC21 — Ray Borg (@tazmexufc) January 15, 2017