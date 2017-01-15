Fighter chokes opponent unconscious, still loses bout

Nick Schwartz

Norwegian strawweight Celine Haga should have won her Invicta FC debut just before the bell rung at the end of the third round Saturday night, but despite rendering opponent Amy Montenegro unconscious with a choke, Haga lost the fight via decision.

Seconds before the bell sounded, Haga applied a choke and appeared to have Montenegro knocked out. The referee did not stop the fight, however, and it was ruled that Montenegro became unconscious after the bell – meaning the fight would go to the scorecards. Montenegro earned the victory via a unanimous decision, as all three judges scored the fight 29-28.

A number of fighters tweeted in disbelief at the decision.