Brock Lesnar suspended one year by USADA after failing two drug tests

Former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar is officially sidelined for one year but will be eligible to return to action as early as July 2017.

Lesnar received a one-year suspension from USADA (United States Anti-Doping Agency) after he tested positive for a banned substances on two different occasions surrounding his fight at UFC 200 against Mark Hunt.

“Lesnar, 39, tested positive for clomiphene and its metabolite, 4-hydroxyclomiphene, following an out-of-competition urine test conducted on June 28, 2016, and an in-competition urine test conducted on July 9, 2016, at UFC 200 in Las Vegas, Nev. Clomiphene is a prohibited substance in the category of Hormone and Metabolic Modulators and is prohibited at all times under the UFC Anti-Doping Policy, which has adopted the WADA Prohibited List,” USADA officials wrote in a statement released on Wednesday.

“Lesnar’s one-year period of ineligibility began on July 15, 2016, the date on which he was provisionally suspended by USADA, and is identical in length to the sanction imposed by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on December 15, 2016. In addition, the NSAC overturned Lesnar’s victory at UFC 200 to a no-contest.”

In December, Lesnar was suspended for one year by the Nevada State Athletic Commission and also fined $250,000 for the infraction.

USADA ultimately matched that suspension with Lesnar’s date of ineligibility beginning on July 15, 2016, which means the former heavyweight champion would be able to return to fighting as early as July 15, 2017 if he decides to compete again.

Lesnar has made no clear indication on whether or not he will take another fight in the UFC or just continue his career with the WWE, where he currently performs as a professional wrestler.