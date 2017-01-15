Amanda Nunes wants winner of Holm-De Randamie next for featherweight title

Amanda Nunes is only one title defense into her reign as the UFC women’s bantamweight champion of the world, but she’s already looking to add a second championship to her resume.

Nunes is coming off a blistering 48-second knockout over former champion Ronda Rousey at UFC 207 and now she has her sights set on the fight she wants next.

On February 11, former bantamweight champion Holly Holm will face noted Muay Thai striker Germaine De Randamie for the inaugural UFC women’s featherweight title in Brooklyn.

Nunes makes it clear that she’s gunning for the winner no matter who walks away with the title when UFC 208 is finished.

“I’m ready to make (women’s mixed martial arts) history,” Nunes wrote. “I want the winner.”

I'm ready to make wmma history…. I want the winner. @danawhite @ufc @seanshelby vamos Fazer historia no mundo quero lutar com quem ganhar. pic.twitter.com/VQXyp4SCaO — Amanda🦁Nunes (@Amanda_Leoa) January 15, 2017

Nunes has already hinted at her desire to add a second world title to her resume after dispatching Rousey with relative ease in December. Nunes also happens to hold a TKO win over De Randamie from her second fight in the UFC back in 2013.

With top ranked women’s featherweight Cris ‘Cyborg’ Justino on temporary suspension after testing positive for a banned substance recently, Nunes might just be the highest profile fighter the UFC could put in a title fight against either Holm or De Randamie.

Conor McGregor stands as the only fighter in UFC history to simultaneously hold two titles from two different divisions, although he ultimate gave up the 145-pound belt just days after winning the lightweight belt at UFC 205 in New York.

It’s unclear if the UFC is willing to let Nunes fight for a second world title just after the new division has been created.

Nunes is definitely on board for the idea and she’ll surely be watching the UFC 208 main event with hopes of taking on the winner later this year.