Amanda Nunes reveals who she wants to fight next after demolishing Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes isn’t afraid to ask for what she wants.

After submitting Miesha Tate to win the UFC women’s bantamweight title back in July, Nunes immediately welcomed the chance to face Ronda Rousey in her return to action after a year away from the sport.

Nunes got her wish and ultimately TKO’d Rousey in just 48 seconds at their fight at UFC 207 this past December.

Now the defending champion has her sights set on another title as she looks to replicate what Conor McGregor did this past November when he became the first ever simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history.

“I want to move up. I want the winner of the featherweight (title fight). We’ll see. Two belts,” Nunes told FOX Sports this week. “I want to make history. It never happened before in the UFC, no woman did this before.

“I want to be the first one like I was the first Brazilian (women’s champion), like I was first gay (UFC champion) and the first woman to have two belts, I will be.”

The women’s featherweight title will be introduced at UFC 208 when Holly Holm meets Germaine De Randamie to crown an inaugural champion for the division.

Nunes has past experience with De Randamie after she bludgeoned her with elbows to win her second UFC fight by TKO. Thanks to her past win over De Randamie, Nunes would prefer Holm to win the title so she could face a new challenge and win a second title belt at the same time.

Holm presents different challenges to the reigning bantamweight champion than Rousey did in their fight at UFC 207.

Holm is a world champion boxer, who also knocked out Rousey when they met last year, so Nunes loves the idea of facing her with the featherweight title on the line.

“I beat Germaine already and Holly Holm’s next — I want to face (her) for sure,” Nunes said. “If this fight (happens) and I have any problems striking, I will take this fight down. If I feel something wrong in striking because sometimes things can happen in MMA, I will put this fight down.

“I know I can take her down. I know my wrestling and my ground game are way better than hers. I can do that.”

The UFC still hasn’t weighed in on Nunes’ request to face the winner of Holm and De Randamie next. When McGregor won his second world title last year, he ultimately only held onto both of them for all of two weeks before one was stripped away so an interim featherweight champion could be crowned.

Of course, Nunes just wants the chance to make history like McGregor so she’s certainly letting the UFC know that she is gunning for that opportunity.