Amanda Nunes issues public apology to Ronda Rousey

Amanda Nunes isn’t above admitting when she was wrong.

The women’s bantamweight champion issued a public apology to Ronda Rousey on Tuesday after some of the remarks that she made following her 48-second knockout win at UFC 207.

Nunes made short work of Rousey in their title fight main event, which marked the first defense for the Brazilian after she took the belt from Miesha Tate at UFC 200.

After the fight was over, Nunes was relentless in her commentary about the lopsided win over Rousey while also posting photos mocking the former champion on Twitter.

Now Nunes is admitting regret over some of the things she said and did following the win while apologizing to Rousey for the remarks.

“Let me take a moment to explain myself. I was overwhelmed with adrenaline, emotion and hurt at the time. I held so much in during the weeks prior to my fight with Ronda. I might have said or posted some things at the time that I now realize was not the right thing to do,” Nunes wrote.

“I want to apologize to Ronda. Her fans and mine and the UFC as well. Ronda is an amazing athlete and has done so much for this sport, especially for the women.”

Nunes’ outburst after the fight may have been justified given that she was an underdog to Rousey according to the oddsmakers despite walking into the fight as champion.

Add to that, most of the promotion leading up to UFC 207 seemed to focus more on Rousey’s return than touting Nunes as the most dominant women’s fighter in the world at 135 pounds.

Still, Nunes obviously felt bad about some of the things she did or said in the aftermath of her victory and she’s now apologizing to Rousey for her actions.