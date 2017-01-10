Alex Caceres vs. Jason Knight joins main card for FOX UFC Fight Night in Denver

An exciting featherweight showdown has joined the upcoming FOX UFC Fight Night card in Denver as Alex Caceres faces off with Jason Knight in a main card bout on Jan. 28.

UFC officials confirmed the new matchup to FOX Sports on Tuesday.

Caceres vs. Knight will be featured on the main card airing live on FOX starting at 8 p.m. ET with Valentina Shevchenko taking on Julianna Pena in the five-round main event.

Caceres will return to action for the first time since dropping a hard-fought split decision to rising featherweight star Yair Rodriguez last year. Prior to that loss, Caceres had picked up two very impressive victories in a row, including a unanimous decision win over Cole Miller.

As for Knight, he’s gone 2-1 during his campaign with the UFC with wins in each of his last two fights. Most recently, Knight earned a unanimous decision victory over Dan Hooker at the UFC Fight Night event in Australia this past November.

Caceres vs. Knight is the latest addition to the card in Denver, which also features a welterweight slugfest between Donald “Cowboy” Cerrone and Jorge Masvidal as well as a fight featuring former heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski against up and coming prospect Francis Ngannou.