Aleksei Oleinik pulls off first ever Ezekiel choke submission in UFC history

Aleksei Oleinik loves to use rarely seen submissions whenever he fights and on Sunday night he tapped out Viktor Pesta with a choke that’s never finished any fighter in UFC history.

Following a tough outing in his last trip to the Octagon, Oleinik came out aggressive in his fight with Pesta as the Russian heavyweight looked to engage immediately while trying to get his opponent to the ground.

Oleinik’s plan backfired for a moment when it was Pesta who took the fight to the mat, but that didn’t change the strategy as he immediately began fishing for a submission from the bottom.

Pesta slipped out the first time, but when Oleinik saw an opening to try the same submission a second time, he latched onto it immediately.

With Pesta on top, Oleinik baited his opponent by allowing him to move into the mount, which is typically a very dominant position. The move worked to perfection as Pesta jumped into the mount but then Oleinik locked on an Ezekiel choke — a submission typically only seen in Brazilian jiu-jitsu competitions when grapplers are wearing the gi.

That didn’t matter to Oleinik, who locked up the submission with his arms wrapped tightly around Pesta’s neck and Czech fighter had no choice but to tap out due to the tremendous pressure being applied by the Russian.

It’s the first ever Ezekiel choke submission in UFC history as Oleinik moves to 3-1 during his UFC career with all three victories being finished in the first round.