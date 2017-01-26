UFC Fight Night: Shevchenko vs. Pena main card predictions

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Julianna Pena

Two of the fiercest fighters the women’s bantamweight division has to offer meet Saturday in the UFC Fight Night from Denver main event with a shot at the title on the line.

Shevchenko is a crafty striker who managed to get the best of former boxing champion Holly Holm over five rounds in her last fight and will present Pena will a unique set of challenges from the opening bell. “Bullet” touts a diverse striking skillset and while she averages just 2.67 strikes landed per minute -- just above the UFC average of 2.5 -- she is very accurate when she decides to unload.

In her bout against Holm, Shevchenko displayed excellent footwork that allowed her to counter an aggressive Holm and escape exchanges without absorbing much damage. She’ll need many of those skills against Pena, who will certainly look to pressure “Bullet” and put her on her back.

Pena is relentless in her attack, which could spell trouble against a talented counter-puncher like Shevchenko if she isn’t controlled or disciplined in her attack. But the “Venezuelan Vixen” has no problem eating a few punches in order to get her hands on an opponent, plant them on the canvas and unleash her ground-and-pound.

If Valentina can keep this fight standing, she should be able to handle Pena convincingly. However, that all changes if Pena is able to drag the fight to the canvas.

Prediction: Valentina Shevchenko by decision

Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC