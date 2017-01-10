Ronda Rousey’s 20 most ridiculous inspirational quotes

The wisdom of Rousey

Ronda Rousey is at an uncertain point in her MMA career, but if there's one thing we know for sure, it's that no matter what she does, she will continue posting quotes on social media.

Rousey's "#quotephase" is well-documented, though some of the nuggets of wisdom she passes on to her followers are deeper and more grammatically correct than others.

The following is an analysis of 20 inspirational quotes Rousey's shared on Instagram. I've also provided a "Deepness Level" for each quote assessing its profunditiy. 

Remember: always quote people by their social media handle if you can help it.

20

Bearing Defeat

Bear defeat: the furriest loss.
 
Deepness Level: Place under the driver seat where your phone ends up.

19

Opinions are made to be broken

A reminder that opinions are malleable, and we must refashion our opinions into tools that can be used to crack life’s mysteries and reveal the tender, delicious truth within. Truth is the crab meat of life.
 
Deepness Level: Banksy parody account. 

18

They don’t think it do though

Truth.
 
Deepness Level: Mariana Trench

17

Slander floods

“When the timeline is awash in pettiness, hold on, stay strong and tweet through the storm.” — Kofi Annan
 
Deepness Level: JNCO pocket.

16

Odd numbers

A statement about standing out, being yourself and the philosophical weight of numbers. 
 
Deepness Level: paper espresso cup.

15

Every act of dishonesty is a snowflake you steal from yourself

Goes both ways. 
 
Deepness Level: Myrtle Beach Henna tattoo.

14

Life is a series of terrible, jarring Rocky monologue

The world ain't all sunshine and rainbows. There's overrated movies in there, too.
 
Deepness Level: Jaden Smith.

13

Adoration

I also forgot a comma once, too.
 
Deepness Level: Facebook opinion of a length requiring a "read more" click.

12

Winston Churchill’s pants

Winston Churchill’s pants were large and difficult to put on, if we’re being fair here.
 
Deepness Level: Stussy "S" scratched meticulously into bathroom mirror.

11

Scars and stars

A lesson about man’s noble pursuit of the unknown? Or screenplay that was later adapted into The Martian
 
Deepness Level: 64 ounce vessel you can refill at participating Pilot Flying J locations.
 

10

Your brain thoughts are your property

A quote explaining how you’re above explaining things.
 
Deepness Level: Willow Smith.

9

Shout-out to plants

Respecting those who persevere and/or are crabgrass. 
 
Deepness Level: Salt Life bumper sticker.

8

Serious respect

Respect is a transaction, a thing that requires it’s about two people coming together to create a sensation. Life is making respect babies together.
 
Deepness Level: Puddle just deep enough to stain your boost midsoles.

7

Appreciation

Reminding people that they can’t be great but they can marvel at your greatness.
 
Deepness Level: Twitter argument over Kobe Bryant.

6

Really In Earnest

A Susan B. Anthony quote often confused with “Really in Ernest," a crossover episode of The Magic School Bus where Ms. Fizzle takes her class on a trip through Ernest P. Worrell’s digestive tract.
 
Deepness Level: Slam poetry read with a mouth full of Pop Rocks.

5

Rodent recreation

The cat had to fly out to a conference in Dallas. Or Plano. So North Texas, technically. But basically Dallas.
 
Deepness Level: Whiskers tin.

4

Rock bottom Rowling

That which doesn’t Avada Kedavra us makes us stronger.
 
Deepness Level: Venti butterbeer.

3

The Winds of Adversity

Adversity is a strong wind that blows your pants off but also feels refreshing.
 
Deepness Level: fortune cookie fortune you accidentally ate half of in your boundless cookie lust.

2

Destroyer thrones

Any time you can quote someone by their social media handle and type that quote on a faux, tea-stained background, you should do that.
 
Deepness Level: drunk revelation you typed into your iPhone notes and were embarrassed to find months later.

1

The Big East

It’s east to miss the spelling error in the inspirational quote you posted.
 
Deepness Level: Pinterest hashtag.

