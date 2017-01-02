The Sixth Round: What we learned and what’s next after UFC 205: Nunes vs. Rousey

The Sixth Round

The mystique surrounding Ronda Rousey has been shattered after she suffered her second straight loss on Friday night in a stunning 48-second TKO to current women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.

The loss to Nunes came 13 months after Rousey watched her undefeated record go up in smoke after she suffered a brutal head kick knockout to Holly Holm before fading into the shadows for the past year.

On her way back to the UFC, Rousey avoided the media like the plague, even working it into her contract that she wouldn't have to participate in any of the typical pre-fight appearances where she would be grilled about the loss to Holm and her return against Nunes.

Instead, Rousey's silence was deafening.

Those who rooted for Rousey said her media blackout was just proof that she was laser focused on the task at hand. Those who were against Rousey said she was showing mental weakness and probably never recovered from the loss to Holm.

The truth is nobody truly knows what Rousey felt before, during or after the fight because she still hasn't said much of anything outside of a statement released to the one reporter who had access to her before the bout with Nunes.

That's why there are still so many questions regarding Rousey's future because she's yet to face the cameras and microphones to address her latest setback. Until Rousey decides to speak again publicly with someone asking her tougher questions than inquiring about her latest knitting club, speculation and rumor will continue to make up the narrative regarding her future.

Right or wrong that's where Rousey is right now.

She's a superstar who has been knocked off her pedestal and no one knows for certain what comes next. But we will all speculate because she's not saying anything otherwise.

With that said, let's look at the biggest takeaways from UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey.

