The Sixth Round: What we learned and what’s next after UFC 205: Nunes vs. Rousey
The Sixth Round
The mystique surrounding Ronda Rousey has been shattered after she suffered her second straight loss on Friday night in a stunning 48-second TKO to current women's bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes.
The loss to Nunes came 13 months after Rousey watched her undefeated record go up in smoke after she suffered a brutal head kick knockout to Holly Holm before fading into the shadows for the past year.
On her way back to the UFC, Rousey avoided the media like the plague, even working it into her contract that she wouldn't have to participate in any of the typical pre-fight appearances where she would be grilled about the loss to Holm and her return against Nunes.
Instead, Rousey's silence was deafening.
Those who rooted for Rousey said her media blackout was just proof that she was laser focused on the task at hand. Those who were against Rousey said she was showing mental weakness and probably never recovered from the loss to Holm.
The truth is nobody truly knows what Rousey felt before, during or after the fight because she still hasn't said much of anything outside of a statement released to the one reporter who had access to her before the bout with Nunes.
That's why there are still so many questions regarding Rousey's future because she's yet to face the cameras and microphones to address her latest setback. Until Rousey decides to speak again publicly with someone asking her tougher questions than inquiring about her latest knitting club, speculation and rumor will continue to make up the narrative regarding her future.
Right or wrong that's where Rousey is right now.
She's a superstar who has been knocked off her pedestal and no one knows for certain what comes next. But we will all speculate because she's not saying anything otherwise.
With that said, let's look at the biggest takeaways from UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Amanda Nunes' gamble paid off
Amanda Nunes bet big that Ronda Rousey would be gun shy in the opening seconds of the fight and it paid off big time. Remember when Rousey was the conqueror who would charge across the Octagon like a predator stalking its prey? This time around Nunes gambled that Rousey would be a little more timid after he knockout loss to Holm and she bludgeoned the former champion with punches before she even knew what hit her. Nunes not only had the best possible game plan but she executed it to perfection.
Amanda Nunes has star potential
The UFC needs to start promoting Amanda Nunes right now. The women’s bantamweight champion was largely left out of the commercials and promos leading up to the fight and that's understandable considering the spotlight occupied by Rousey. But just like Holm was thrust into the mainstream after knocking out Rousey last year, the UFC needs to promote Nunes like crazy right now because she's never going to be a hotter property than at this exact moment.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
The Villainess
Amanda Nunes quietly plays the villain very well. After knocking out Rousey with a series of vicious punches, she went directly to her opponent's corner, put her finger to her lips and told coach Edmond Tarverdyan to quiet down. Later at the post fight press conference, Nunes then flat out said that Rousey should retire because she will never win a rematch with her. Nunes is actually one of the nicest and friendliest fighters you'll ever meet, but she turned into a savage after destroying Rousey over the weekend.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Ronda Rousey's shortcomings
Ronda Rousey didn't get better during her year away from fighting. There's no better way to state it. She didn't look like a fighter who improved upon past mistakes to get better for this matchup with Nunes. Instead, Rousey came out in a boxing stance with no head movement and limited footwork, which was a disastrous idea against a power puncher like Nunes, and her half-hearted attempts to get the clinch were easily shrugged off by the bantamweight champion. It's unclear what the strategy was going into the fight but it clearly didn't work.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
If Ronda stays, Edmond has to go
If Ronda Rousey continues fighting, she needs to find a new coach. There's no way to sugar coat the face that Edmond Tarverdyan has done nothing to make Rousey a better fighter. Every other fighter who has traveled to train with Tarverdyan has suffered a string of losses under his tutelage. If not for Rousey's wins, Tarverdyan's record as a coach in the UFC would resemble a similar mark to the Cleveland Browns in 2016. If Rousey wants to keep going, she needs to seek out a gym like Jackson/Winkeljohn or work under coach Mark Henry in New Jersey or perhaps a top wrestling gym like American Kickboxing Academy. There's little doubt any of those facilities would love to teach Rousey how to fight again.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Ronda Rousey's return
Ronda Rousey may retire but something tells me she comes back for one more fight. Heading into UFC 207 it seemed there were two scenarios that would play out regarding Rousey's future. She would win and continue fighting or she would lose and retire. The fact that Rousey has already said she's contemplating her future for now leads me to believe she will fight at least one more time. Rousey is a competitor and it's hard to believe that she would want to end her career on two straight losses. Perhaps some time off while training with a new team could prepare Rousey for a comeback fight in 2017.Getty Images Getty Images
King Conor
Ronda Rousey's loss is Conor McGregor's gain. Ahead of UFC 207, Rousey was once again sold as the company's biggest star. The event sold out, standing room tickets were being offered by T-Mobile Arena and rumors surfaced that the event could become the biggest pay-per-view in UFC history. The numbers told a different story, however, after the gate for UFC 207 was revealed at $4.75 million — far less than what McGregor sold for his last four fights. Add to that, Rousey's star power will certainly dim after a second straight loss while McGregor just conquered another division while becoming the first ever simultaneous two weight class champion in UFC history. There's no doubt Rousey is still a star, but McGregor is undoubtedly the biggest thing going in combat sports today and he'll likely point that out to the UFC when it comes time to negotiate his next contract.Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
No Love earns his title
Cody Garbrandt's performance was nothing short of spectacular. The Ohio native was a sizable underdog going into his fight with Dominick Cruz at UFC 207, but it didn't take long for Garbrandt to make the world pay attention to his skills by dismantling the long reigning bantamweight champion over five rounds. Garbrandt executed his strategy while never allowing Cruz to gather momentum at any point during the 25-minute battle. Garbrandt even managed two knockdowns on the former champ, while sending a message to the rest of the division that he's a complete mixed martial artist and not just a fighter with heavy hands looking for the knockout.Getty Images Getty Images
Ohio State Champions
Cody Garbrandt and Stipe Miocic should co-headline a card in Ohio in 2017. The Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland erupted for Miocic when he defended his title at home last September. Now add another champion born in the Buckeye State and it's a recipe to print money at the box office.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Not Just a Little Grace
Dominick Cruz was the picture of class and grace in defeat. Cruz made no excuses about his loss to Grabrandt and even paid credit to the 25-year old fighter from Team Alpha Male for getting the job done in his first UFC title fight. Cruz was gracious after losing and refused to point at injuries or personal problems or any other issues that he could have easily references as a reason for his loss. Instead, Cruz lost with class because whether he's holding a title or not, he's absolutely a champion.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
Next in Line
TJ Dillashaw should get the next shot at the title. As much as Cruz could probably demand an immediate rematch, Dillashaw has earned the right to fight his former teammate for the title. Dillashaw absolutely dismantled John Lineker over three rounds to win his second straight fight since losing a razor close split decision to Cruz last January. Dillashaw and Garbrandt have plenty of history after training together at Team Alpha Male so there's an easy sell on why this fight matters. Cruz has already said he's happy to step aside for now and allow Dillashaw to get the next shot. Hopefully, the UFC is listening.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images
One more chance
Johny Hendricks will get one more shot but that's probably it. The former welterweight champion missed weight yet again for his fight at UFC 207 before announcing that he would be moving to 185 pounds no matter what happened in his bout with Neil Magny. Hendricks ended up losing a close decision, which marked his third defeat in a row overall. It's impossible to predict how Hendricks will do at middleweight, but it's too soon to count him out. Maybe by not killing his body to get down to 170 pounds, Hendricks will get back to the same ferocious knockout artist who won the welterweight title just a couple of years ago. If Hendricks gets the chance, he better make the most of it.Getty Images Getty Images
Grounded and Pounded
The confusion on the definition about a downed fighter in the matchup between Tim Means and Alex Oliveira was utterly frustrating and should never happen again. Means unloaded a couple of brutal knee strikes that essentially finished Oliveira but the Brazilian fighter clearly had a knee down on the mat when both shots landed. Afterwards there was some confusion on whether or not the shots should have been deemed illegal not to mention they were called 'unintentional' blows. The fact is the shots were intentional and they were illegal and Means should have been disqualified. How the referee and officials sitting cage side were all confused by that fact is just astounding.Zuffa LLC Zuffa LLC via Getty Images