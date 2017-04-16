Results and highlights from the UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Reis main card

Demetrious Johnson defeats Wilson Reis by third-round submission

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson further made his case for GOAT status as he successfully made his 10th consecutive UFC title defense on Saturday night against Wilson Reis.

Johnson outclassed Reis throughout the entire first two rounds before locking in a nasty armbar late in the third stanza. He finished with an absurd 135-18 advantage in total strikes.

The win was Johnson’s sixth by finish during his ridiculous run as UFC champion.