Results and highlights from the UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Reis main card

After an even first few minutes, Namajunas picked it up late in the first round as she landed a takedown and punished Waterson with elbows. Namajunas continued her momentum in the second round and eventually locked in a rear-naked choke that sealed her opponent’s fate.
The win was Namajunas’ fourth in her last five fights.
Whittaker’s speed and precision helped him become the first fighter in nine years to finish the Brazilian submission specialist.
Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLCZuffa LLC via Getty Images
Renato Moicano defeats Jeremy Stephens by split decision
Renato Moicano earned the biggest win over his career Saturday night as earned a split decision over fifth-ranked featherweight at UFC Kansas City.
Moicano, who entered the bout unranked, is known as a grappler but was impressive on his feet throughout the fight. He only outstruck Stephens 76-73 in total strikes and 70-56 in significant strikes but he was much more accurate with his attack. Moicano landed 62 percent (76 of 123) of his total strikes and secured the only two takedowns of the fight while his decided speed advantage and effective footwork helped hold Stephens to just 32 percent (73 of 224).