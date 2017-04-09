Results and highlights from every fight on the UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 main card

Gegard Mousasi gets TKO over Chris Weidman after controversial ending
Referee Dan Miragliotta paused the action in the bout between Gegard Mousasi and Chris Weidman after Mousasi landed a knee which Miragliotta, at the time, deemed illegal.
The commission determined that the knees were, indeed, legal but cageside doctors would not let a wobbled Weidman continue, so the fight was called off and Mousasi was awarded a TKO victory even though Miragliotta stopped the fight because the knees were illegal, not because Weidman was out.
Confused? So are we.
Cynthia Calvillo defeats Pearl Gonzalez via third-round submission
Just about a month after earning a first-round submission in her UFC debut, strawweight Cynthia Calvillo put on another impressive performance Saturday night in Buffalo.
The Team Alpha Male fighter improved to 5-0 after fighting her way inside against rangy opponent Pearl Gonzalez and working the fight to the ground. Calvillo’s slick ground game was evident once against as she sliced her way through Gonzalez’s ground defense en route to another UFC victory.
Thiago Alves defeats Patrick Cote via unanimous decision
Former title challenger Thiago Alves snapped a two-fight skid Saturday night in his win over Patrick Cote.
The victory was significant for Alves, who at 33 is looking to make another run at the 170-pound title.
Charles Oliveira defeats Will Brooks by first-round submission
Charles Oliveira scored his ninth career UFC win by submission on Saturday night as he put former Bellator champion Will Brooks away with a standing rear-naked choke midway through their fight at UFC 210.
Chares Oliveira wants to drop back down to 145-pounds for his next bout but his win over Will Brooks made it abundantly clear that lightweight is the division for him.
Myles Jury defeats Mike De La Torre via first-round submission
Myles Jury returned to the Octagon after almost two years away and scored his 10th career KO/TKO victory in his featured prelim bout on FS1.