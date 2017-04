Rousey’s last fight might have left a sour taste in fans’ mouths but if that bout with Nunes or even her fight against Holm had gone to the ground, no telling where we’d be right now. Regardless of her KO defeats, Rousey is still the same fighter that once reeled off eight straight wins by submission, including seven in the first round. She’s a submission specialist through and through.

Professional Record: 12-2

Wins by submission: 9

UFC Submission win rate: 50 percent (3 of 6)

Notable fighters submitted: Cat Zingano, Miesha Tate, Sara McMann