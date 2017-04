Before Cody Garbrandt, John Lineker was the power puncher of the lighter weight divisions. Lineker started his career at flyweight but struggled to make 125 consistently enough to earn a title shot, even though he had KOed four opponents in a two-year time frame.

Lineker has taken his power to the bantamweight division, where he’s secured a “Performance of the Night” knockout of Michael McDonald, won a thrilling wars against Francisco Rivera and John Dodson.