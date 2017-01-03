Ranking all 13 UFC pay-per-view events from 2016

UFC 197 was supposed to mark the return of longtime UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones as he battled Daniel Cormier in a rematch of their epic war more than a year prior at UFC 182. However, Cormier injured his foot and was replaced by Ovince Saint Preux just a few days out from the event.

Jones would go on to win that fight convincingly, but the last minute change definitely dropped this event a few notches.

UFC 197 also saw Demetrious Johnson put to rest all the talk of Henry Cejudo being the man to beat him and Yair Rodriguez establish himself as a legit threat to the featherweight top 15.