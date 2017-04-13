Predictions for every fight on the UFC Kansas City main card

Jeremy Stephens vs. Renato Moicano

Unranked Renato Moicano gets a huge bump in competition when he takes on fifth-ranked featherweight Jeremy Stephens in just his third UFC fight.

Miocano is an excellent grappler who, despite a submission win in his UFC debut, hasn’t spent much time on the ground. He’s opted to stand and trade with opponents and that’s helped him to a 2-0 record inside the Octagon thus far.

That might not be the best strategy against Stephens, however, who is one of few fighters at 145 pounds with real one-punch KO power.

“Lil Heathen” Stephens will have the power advantage on Fight Night — as well as a significant experience edge — as he has more wins against UFC competition (12) than Miocano has professional bouts. Though he also has 12 losses in the UFC and has struggled with longer fighters who can threaten on the ground and in the stand-up. Miocano presents both of those problems.

This fight will be closer than their rankings predict, but I think Stephens walks away with the win here.

Prediction: Jeremy Stephens by decision.