Predictions for every fight on the UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov main card

Jake Ellenberger vs. Mike Perry

The UFC Fight Night Nashville main card kicks off with a slugfest between welteweights Jake Ellenberger and Mike Perry.

Ellenberger and Perry are similar in the sense that they’re heavy-handed fighters with granite chins, but Ellenberger’s chin is much older and has taken far more damage than Perry’s.

Perry’s game plan during his time in the Octagon has been simple: walk forward and get the knockout and who cares if you have to take a little punishment to do it.

Perry simply overwhelmed Hyun Gyu Lim in his UFC debut before rallying to finish Danny Roberts last October. He lost his last fight to Alan Jouban in December but his KO power kept him in the bout until the very last bell.

Ellenberger, at this point in his career, isn’t nearly as athletic as Jouban, who was able to use his speed to escape many of Perry’s attacks, and has been finished four times since 2014.

Saturday might be a tough one for “The Juggernaut.”

Prediction: Mike Perry by second-round TKO