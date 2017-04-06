Predictions for every fight on the UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2 main card

Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira

Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliveira is an exciting clash of lightweights fighting for a spot in the division’s top 15.

Oliveira, ranked ninth in the division, already has his spot but is returning to the weight class after a stint at featherweight that saw him lose three of his last four fights -- all by way of finish. So another loss here could see him bounced from the rankings completely.

He’ll need to put his world class BJJ game on full display Saturday night to remind fans why he was once one of the brightest prospects on the roster.

Brooks has been very good at defending throughout his career and especially during his time in the UFC but he’ll need to work his hardest to keep a persistent Oliveira off him. If he does that, I think he has enough tools on the feet to earn a win.

Prediction: Will Brooks by decision