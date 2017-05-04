Here’s what UFC 213 during International Fight Week looks like so far

The UFC typically hosts one of their biggest cards of the year during International Fight Week in Las Vegas, and they won’t disappoint in 2017.
UFC 213, which goes down July 8 in Las Vegas, is already home to three former champions and a title fight between two of the most exciting fighters on the roster with many more additions surely to come.
Here’s what the star-studded card looks like so far.
Brandon Magnus/Zuffa LLCZuffa LLC via Getty Images
Amanda Nunes vs. Valentina Shevchenko 2
The women’s bantamweight battle between Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko is one of potential two championship fights being held at UFC 213.
Nunes, winner of five straight, is looking for her second title defense after dismantling Ronda Rousey last December to set up the rematch against Shevchenko.
Shevchenko lost a close decision to Nunes last March, but since then has reeled off wins against contenders Julianna Pena and Holly Holm. If “Bullet” if able to get a win, the UFC women’s bantamweight division could have its first trilogy on its hands.
Rey Del RioGetty Images
Robbie Lawler vs. Donald Cerrone
Robbie Lawler and Donald Cerrone were originally scheduled to throw down at UFC 205 but Lawler decided to take some extra time off and fans everywhere were bummed.
But now that Lawler is fully healed from his KO loss to Tyron Woodley, he’ll saddle up against “Cowboy” less than a year after losing his welterweight belt.
This bout also has plenty of title implications as the winner will likely position themselves to challenge for the belt as soon as early 2018.
Zuffa LLC via Getty ImagesBrandon Magnus/Zuffa LLC
Fabricio Werdum vs. Alistair Overeem
Former heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum and third-ranked heavyweight Alistair Overeem clash in a true No. 1 contender’s bout at UFC 213.
Werdum actually hasn’t lost a non-title fight since a 2011 decision to Overeem under the Strikeforce banner, and he’d love nothing more than to avenge that in July.
Whoever wins this heavyweight tilt will likely earn a shot at the belt next, which is currently held by Stipe Miocic, who beat both Werdum and Miocic in 2016.
Zuffa LLC via Getty ImagesJosh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Anthony Pettis vs. Jim Miller
It looks like Anthony Pettis will have to work his way back up the lightweight rankings after a short stint at featherweight as he draws Jim Miller in his return to 155-pounds.
Miller may be unranked, but the talented veteran packs a heavy punch and has one of the very best ground games of anyone in the division.
Pettis, who is currently ranked sixth in the featherweight division, has lost four of his last five and knows he needs a win at UFC 213 if he wants to make another run at the UFC lightweight title.