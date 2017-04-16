Four fights to make UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs Reis

Robert Whittaker vs. Gegard Mousasi

Robert Whittaker continues to prove he’s one of the scariest strikers in the middleweight division with his second-round finish of longtime contender ‘Jacare’ Souza on Saturday night.

For his efforts, Whittaker was granted a spot in the looooong line of contenders for the middleweight belt. Right now, Yoel Romero stands in the front of that line but he’s got to wait until champion Michael Bisping fights returning former champ Georges St-Pierre.

Behind Romero is probably Gegard Mousasi, who has won five straight but likely isn’t keen on sitting around waiting for the confusion in front of him to clear up.

I’d like to see these two expert strikers throw down to determine who gets to fight for the belt after Romero … likely sometime in 2018.