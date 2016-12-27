Five underrated fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey

TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker

Bantamweights TJ Dillashaw and John Lineker throw down in a true No. 1 contender’s bout on the UFC 207 main card. Both Dillashaw and Lineker both could argue that they should be fighting Dominick Cruz for the title on Saturday night but instead will need one more victory to earn a title shot.

Dillashaw has lost just twice since 2012 while racking up three Fight of the Night bonuses to go with three Performance of the Night bonuses. Lineker has risen all the way to second in the bantamweight

On paper, this matchup pits Dillashaw’s world class footwork and speed against Lineker’s bone-crushing power in a bout that will likely have fans wishing it was five rounds instead of three.

