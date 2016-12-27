Five underrated fights at UFC 207: Nunes vs. Rousey
The return of Ronda Rousey has dominated most of the talk surrounding UFC 207, but the UFC put together a pretty exciting card around the former champion. Here are five fights flying under the radar as we head into Friday night’s big event.Getty Images Michael Reaves
TJ Dillashaw vs. John Lineker
Bantamweights TJ Dillashaw and John Lineker throw down in a true No. 1 contender’s bout on the UFC 207 main card. Both Dillashaw and Lineker both could argue that they should be fighting Dominick Cruz for the title on Saturday night but instead will need one more victory to earn a title shot.
Dillashaw has lost just twice since 2012 while racking up three Fight of the Night bonuses to go with three Performance of the Night bonuses. Lineker has risen all the way to second in the bantamweight
On paper, this matchup pits Dillashaw’s world class footwork and speed against Lineker’s bone-crushing power in a bout that will likely have fans wishing it was five rounds instead of three.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Dong Hyun Kim vs. Tarec Saffiedine
One of the most exciting welterweights on the roster, Dong Hyun Kim, makes his first appearance of 2016 when he faces former Strikeforce champion Tarec Saffiedine on Friday night.
Kim has lost just three times in his professional career -- to current champ Tyron Woodley and top contenders Demian Maia and Carlos Condit -- but outside of those setbacks has won 12 fights inside the Octagon. His last four wins have come by way of finish and he looks to continue that streak against Saffiedine, who has been stopped just once since 2009.
Saffiedine is a sneaky good grappler and has some of the best kickboxing in the entire division. He’ll look to make this fight with Kim a barnburner, much to the delight of fans.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC
Johny Hendricks vs. Neil Magny
Johny Hendricks said he might consider retirement if he loses to Neil Magny on Friday night and we have the feeling Hendricks might have to put his money where his mouth is after UFC 207.
Hendricks is a former champion with an extensive wrestling background and massive power in his hands. He’s also lost three of his last four fights, however, and is desperate for a win to get his career back on track.
Magny on the other hand, just had a three-fight win streak snapped, and knows that a loss on Friday could send him tumbling out of the welterweight top 10.
Both men have their backs up against the wall in regards to making a title run, which bodes well for the action in this FS1 prelims bout.
Antonio Carlos Junior vs. Marvin Vettori
Following his impressive run as a heavyweight on the third season of The Ultimate Fighter: Brazil, Antonio Carlos Junior is finally settling in at his true weight class -- middleweight -- and looks to start living up to some of the hype he built just a couple years ago.
Carlos Junior has maintained the power that made him a force at heavyweight but it’s his jiu-jitsu that really makes him dangerous, as six of his seven professional wins have come by way of submission.
His opponent, however, Marvin Vettori, is coming off a first round submission of a BJJ black belt in his UFC debut. Vettori is a well-rounded fighter who will be game regardless of where Carlos Junior takes the fight.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC
Alex Oliveira vs. Tim Means
Relentless welterweight strikers Alex Oliveira and Tim Means will meet in the center of the Octagon on Friday and duke it out in the UFC Fight Pass featured bout.
Oliveira and Means are always looking for the finish, as evidenced by their combined 28 knockouts on their record, and should get things started right as they kick off the action at UFC 207.Zuffa LLC via Getty Images Buda Mendes/Zuffa LLC