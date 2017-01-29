Fighters react to Valentina Shevchenko’s submission win over Julianna Pena

Women’s bantamweight Valentina Shevchenko put an exclamation point on her status as No. 1 contender as she defeated second-ranked Julianna Pena on Saturday night.

Shevchenko was challenged with taking on talented grappler Pena but was up to the challenge as she put the Ultimate Fighter on her butt twice in the opening round and had no problem engaging with her in the clinch. Pena was able to get a takedown of her own in the second round, but Shevchenko was able to pull off a slick armbar as time winded down in the bout and forced “The Venezuelan Vixen” to tap just before the final bell sounded.

With the win, Shevchenko likely set herself up for a rematch with current women’s bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes sometime in the near future.