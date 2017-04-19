Check out photos from Ronda Rousey’s role as a prisoner in new episode of ‘Blindspot’

From the sound of things, Rousey really enjoyed her time on set while filming "Blindspot" and UFC president Dana White even teased that if the show is renewed for season 3 that the former women's champion could have a more permanent role on the series.

"I know she was just on that TV show [‘Blindspot’] and if they do another season, she might be a regular character on the show,” White said. “I could see her doing that.”