5 reasons to watch UFC Fight Night: Johnson vs. Reis

History in the making

UFC flyweight champion Demetrious Johnson attempts to join the UFC history books when he goes for his 10th UFC title defense this weekend at UFC Fight Night from Kansas City.

A win for “Mighty Mouse” would tie Anderson Silva’s mark and set him up for a potential record-breaking bout later this year.

Even if he doesn’t end up breaking the record, a win on Saturday guarantees him a spot right beside Silva in the record books.