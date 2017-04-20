5 fights flying under the radar at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov

The UFC heads to Nashville this weekend for a compelling fight card headlined by a featherweight tilt between Cub Swanson and Artem Lobov. Let’s take a look at five fights flying under the radar headed in to the action-packed fight card.
Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois
Cindy Dandois makes her UFC debut this Saturday and gets a tough matchup in Alexis Davis in her first trip to the Octagon.
Dandois, who has only been to the judges once in her professional career, has won her last three fights, including a first-round submission of former UFC bantamweight Jessamyn Duke and a second-round submission of current Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson.
She’ll try to keep her finishing streak alive against Davis, who has some of the best grappling in the entire division and will be looking to get back into the win column after suffering a loss to Sara McMann. Davis will also be fighting for her spot in the bantamweight top 15, which makes this fight even more intriguing.
Jessica Penne vs. Danielle Taylor
Jessica Penne joins Davis in fighting to maintain their spot in the rankings as she takes on heavy-handed strawweight Danielle Taylor.
Penne was a semifinalist on her season of “The Ultimate Fighter” and challenged for the title in 2015, but after suffering a TKO loss to Jessica Andrade in 2016, she has slid all the way to No. 14 in the strawweight rankings.
Danielle Taylor could easily be 2-0 in the UFC or even 0-2 after back-to-back split decisions in her first two UFC matchups. Instead, she stands at 1-1 and is looking for a convincing win come Saturday night.
Dustin Ortiz vs. Brandon Moreno
One of the brightest prospect in the flyweight division takes the Octagon this weekend when Brandon Moreno battles Dustin Ortiz on the FS1 prelims on Saturday.
Moreno is known for his jiu-jitsu but his aggression on the feet and ever-improving striking has helped him quickly rise in the flyweight rankings.
He asked for a top-10 opponent next after his win over Ryan Benoit and will get his wish in eighth-ranked Ortiz, who, after beating Zach Makovsky, needs to string together victories if he plans on making a run at the title.
John Dodson vs. Eddie Wineland
This bantamweight banger between John Dodson and Eddie Wineland has “Fight of the Night” written all over it. The matchup pits two of the heaviest hitters in the division against one another in a bout that could propel the winner into the top 5 of the division.
Dodson is looking for his second win since moving to bantamweight while Wineland tries to keep his run at the title going after finishing his last two opponents via KO/TKO.
Joe Lauzon vs. Stevie Ray
One of the greatest submission specialists of all-time hits the Octagon this weekend with the hopes of cracking the top 15 with a strong win over opponent Stevie Ray.
Lauzon is 3-3 in his last six fights but has fought much better than his record indicates as he’s scored two wins by KO while showing an improved striking game to go with a deadly ground game.
Ray’s only loss in the UFC came at the hands of Alan Patrick, who was able to ground the Scotland native and keep him on his back for most of the fight. Outside of that, however, he’s won four UFC bouts, including two by finish.
