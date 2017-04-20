5 fights flying under the radar at UFC Fight Night: Swanson vs. Lobov

Alexis Davis vs. Cindy Dandois

Cindy Dandois makes her UFC debut this Saturday and gets a tough matchup in Alexis Davis in her first trip to the Octagon.

Dandois, who has only been to the judges once in her professional career, has won her last three fights, including a first-round submission of former UFC bantamweight Jessamyn Duke and a second-round submission of current Invicta FC featherweight champ Megan Anderson.

She’ll try to keep her finishing streak alive against Davis, who has some of the best grappling in the entire division and will be looking to get back into the win column after suffering a loss to Sara McMann. Davis will also be fighting for her spot in the bantamweight top 15, which makes this fight even more intriguing.