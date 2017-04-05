4 underrated fights at UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2

Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliviera

Charles Oliveira returns to lightweight after a stint at featherweight that saw him win just one of his last four fights while getting finished in all three of his losses. There’s no doubting Oliveira’s talent, however, as he’s locked up eight submissions in his UFC career.

He gets a tough matchup in his return to the division in Will Brooks, a former champion in another promotion. Brooks began his UFC career with back-to-back wins but will look to rebound from a TKO loss last October.

A win here for “Ill Will” should propel him into the lightweight top 15.