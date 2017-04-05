4 underrated fights at UFC 210: Cormier vs. Johnson 2

The UFC light heavyweight title fight at UFC 210 has gobbled up all the headlines leading up to the major event in Buffalo but here are four other fights tucked away on the fight card that fans won’t want to miss.
Will Brooks vs. Charles Oliviera
Charles Oliveira returns to lightweight after a stint at featherweight that saw him win just one of his last four fights while getting finished in all three of his losses. There’s no doubting Oliveira’s talent, however, as he’s locked up eight submissions in his UFC career.
He gets a tough matchup in his return to the division in Will Brooks, a former champion in another promotion. Brooks began his UFC career with back-to-back wins but will look to rebound from a TKO loss last October.
A win here for “Ill Will” should propel him into the lightweight top 15.
Kamaru Usman vs. Sean Strickland
Kamaru Usman has not disappointed since winning his season of The Ultimate Fighter. “The Nigerian Nightmare” has built upon his success on the show by winning three straight fights in impressive fashion, notching a 160-59 advantage in significant strikes and 12 takedowns along the way.
Usman didn’t get his wish for a top 5 fighter after cracking the top 15 following his latest win, but he’ll surely be tested by well-rounded welterweight Sean Strickland. “Tarzan” has had a successful UFC career thus far, winning five of six bouts, with one knockout and one submission in that span.
Patrick Cummins vs Jan Blachowicz
Patrick Cummins and Jan Blachowicz will literally be fighting for their spot in the light heavyweight top 15 in Buffalo. Both fighters have hit a rough patch, going a combined 2-6 over their last eight fights, so to say a win on Saturday night is imperative might be an understatement.
Despite their rough stretch, Cummins and Blachowicz consistently bring it every time they enter the Octagon and I expect UFC 210 to be no different.
Katlyn Chookagian vs. Irene Aldana
Irena Aldana entered the UFC to much fanfare after a success stint under the Invicta banner. But she was quickly given a dose of reality in her UFC debut against veteran Leslie Smith as she lost for just the third time in her career.
She’ll get a better matchup as far as experience is concerned when she faces talented striker Katlyn Chookagian, who is also coming off a close loss to a UFC veteran in Liz Carmouche.
These two promising prospects are eager to get back into the win column after tasting defeat the last time they entered the Octagon.