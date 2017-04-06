10 amazing moments from Conor McGregor since his UFC debut 4 years ago

Conor McGregor debuted in the UFC on April 6, 2013
It's hard to believe Conor McGregor made his UFC debut exactly four years ago much less what he's accomplished over that short amount of time.
McGregor is a household name now, but when he first stepped into the Octagon he was regarded as a high-level prospect who still had to prove himself against the best fighters in the world. It's safe to say, McGregor had done that time after time during the course of his UFC career.
Considering the anniversary, let's take a look back at 10 of McGregor's greatest accomplishments since first debuting inside the Octagon on April 6, 2013.
First round TKO against Marcus Brimage in his debut
It all started with McGregor's first appearance inside the Octagon when he debuted at UFC Fight Night from Stockholm, Sweden in 2013. McGregor was actually one of the first fights on the preliminary card when he stepped into the cage to face former "Ultimate Fighter" competitor Marcus Brimage.
It took McGregor just 67 seconds to dispatch Brimage before making an even bigger impression at the post-fight press conference while exuding pure joy when he was handed a bonus for his performance. At that time, McGregor openly spoke about being on social welfare just months earlier and how that bonus was life changing money for him.
Boston welcomes McGregor with open arms
For McGregor's second fight he was booked for a matchup against Max Holloway in Boston, which happens to boast one of the largest populations for Irish-Americans in the United States. McGregor was still on the prelims that night, but he received arguably the biggest ovation from the crowd as he walked to the Octagon to the sounds of "Shipping Up to Boston" from hometown favorites, The Dropkick Murphys.
McGregor ended up winning a decision over Holloway that night but also suffered a torn ACL in his knee that put him out of action for nearly a year after having reconstructive surgery.
"We're not here just to take part, we're here to take over"
When McGregor returned from injury in 2014, the UFC booked him for the main event in his hometown of Dublin, Ireland with a raucous crowd ready to greet him when he walked to the Octagon. On that night, McGregor needed less than five minutes to dish out a vicious TKO to former "Ultimate Fighter" champion Diego Brandao, which capped off a stellar night for the Irish fighters on the card. As impressive as the win was for McGregor that night, it was his speech while speaking to Dan Hardy afterwards that no one will ever forget.
"It was a clean sweep for the Irish. I said it last year — we're not here just to take part, we're here to take over."
Dispatching Dustin Poirier at UFC 178
With a 3-0 record in the UFC, McGregor got his first taste of a top 10 opponent when he was matched up with Dustin Poirier at UFC 178 in 2014. Despite dishing out three impressive performances in his previous fights, McGregor was still doubted by many critics who wondered how he would deal with a true contender in the featherweight division.
McGregor answered those questions with an emphatic first-round TKO to defeat Poirier that night. While he wasn't the main event on the card, McGregor was treated like the headliner as he became the center of attention before, during and after his performance that night.
Winning the featherweight title at UFC 189
McGregor spent months building up to a fight with featherweight champion Jose Aldo ahead of UFC 189 in 2015, but unfortunately the bout fell apart when the Brazilian suffered an injury in training just two weeks before the event was scheduled to take place. Veteran contender Chad Mendes accepted the late notice fight while presenting a completely different style matchup for McGregor as a shorter, more powerful wrestler.
McGregor weathered an early storm from Mendes before dishing out a second-round TKO to claim the interim featherweight title — the first time he held gold during his UFC career.
13-second KO
McGregor's long-standing grudge with Aldo finally came to a head at UFC 194 in December 2015. The two featherweights had engaged in a brutal rivalry for months before meeting in the Octagon on that fateful night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. As soon as the fight started, McGregor and Aldo charged at each other but 13 seconds later only one of them was left standing.
McGregor connected with his first punch of the fight and it absolutely floored Aldo, who went crashing face first into the canvas as the referee rushed in to stop the carnage as quickly as possible. McGregor won the featherweight title while also setting the record for the fastest finish in a title fight in UFC history.
UFC 196 sets record
McGregor probably would never tout UFC 196 as his favorite moment inside the Octagon because it stands as the only blemish on his record after he was submitted by Nate Diaz in the second round. Still, McGregor did manage to set a new record that night after UFC president Dana White later confirmed that the card ended up as the biggest pay-per-view in the history of the promotion.
Show me the money
Immediately after UFC 196 was over, McGregor wasted no time asking for a chance to avenge his loss to Diaz later that same year. While the pair were originally scheduled to rematch at UFC 200, ultimately McGregor and Diaz met for a second time in August at UFC 202 instead.
Ahead of the event, the Nevada State Athletic Commission revealed that McGregor was set to make $3 million for his fight with Diaz, which set a new UFC record for the biggest guaranteed payday in the history of the promotion. It's possible McGregor surpassed that number with his next fight at UFC 205, but the New York State Athletic Commission doesn't release athlete salaries.
Surprise, surprise, the king is back
After waiting five months for his chance to step back into the cage with Diaz, McGregor exacted revenge with a majority decision victory at UFC 202 in a grueling five-round war. The back-and-forth battle pushed McGregor to the brink and back again but the result was worth the struggle as he got a win over the only man to defeat him in the UFC.
The rematch between McGregor and Diaz was arguably one of the most epic fights in UFC history and will certainly be remembered for years to come.
The double champ does as he pleases
Following his win over Diaz in August, McGregor was granted a lightweight title shot against Eddie Alvarez with a chance to become the first ever simultaneous two-division champion in UFC history. Since the day he arrived in the UFC, McGregor had promised that one day he would hold two titles at the same time and he delivered at the first ever show for the promotion inside the legendary Madison Square Garden in New York.
McGregor wasted no time picking Alvarez apart before handing him a second round TKO to win lightweight gold to go right alongside his featherweight title on the other shoulder. The victory moved McGregor's UFC record to 9-1 overall in what has been a meteoric rise to fame over a very short four year period.
