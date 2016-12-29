Serena Williams announces engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian

Tennis champion Serena Williams is going to become a Mrs.

The 22-time Grand Slam winner announced that she is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian … on a Reddit post titled “I Said Yes:”

“I came home / A little late / Someone had a bag packed for me / And a carriage awaited,” Williams wrote. “Destination: Rome / To escort me to my very own ‘charming’ / Back to where our stars first collided / And now it was full circle / At the same table we first met by chance / This time he made it not by chance / But by choice / Down on one knee / He said 4 words / And / r/isaidyes.”



Ohanian responded to Williams’ post by writing, “And you made me the happiest man on the planet.”

Ohanian in 2015. (Noam Galai/Getty Images for TechCrunch)

Reports of Williams and the 33-year-old Ohanian’s relationship first surfaced in 2015, but the couple have largely stayed off social media.

Though now the cat is out of the bag, so to speak, fans have been having a field day — offering the couple congratulations and making edits to Ohanian’s Wikipedia page like this one calling him “now the luckiest nerd of us all:”

Which Ohanian approved: