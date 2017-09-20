Muguruza beats Puig to reach Pan Pacific quarterfinals

TOKYO (AP) Garbine Muguruza began her reign as No. 1 with a 6-4, 6-0 win over Monica Puig on Wednesday, earning a spot in the quarterfinals of the Pan Pacific Open.

Playing in her first tournament since earning the WTA’s top ranking, the Wimbledon champion broke Puig to go up 5-0 in the second set and then won with her third ace of the match.

Puig beat Muguruza 6-1, 6-1 at the Rio de Janeiro Olympics and maintained that momentum early on but Muguruza found her pace by breaking in the opening game of the second set. A stretch of 12 points won in succession formed part of another break as the Spaniard raced out to a 4-0 lead.

Muguruza will next face either Kurumi Nara or Caroline Garcia as she takes part in the quarterfinals for the fourth straight year.

Muguruza took over at No. 1 from Karolina Pliskova, who also advanced with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Magda Linette. After coasting through the first set, the Czech player broke her opponent with a backhand to the corner in the sixth game before serving out to win.

The second-seeded Pliskova, who had eight aces against Linette, will face either seventh-seeded Angelique Kerber or Daria Kasatkina in the quarterfinals.

Also, Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia advanced with a 6-4, 4-6, 6-2 win over Wang Qiang.