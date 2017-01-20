Caroline Wozniacki doesn’t understand why Rory McIlroy continues to talk about her

It’s been a few years since pro golfer Rory McIlroy called off his engagement to tennis star Caroline Wozniacki, and in a recent, wide-ranging interview with the Irish Independent, McIlroy opened up about his relationship with current fiancée Erica Stoll, and how it differs from his time with Wozniacki.

“I thought at the time that being with someone that was in a similar position to you was the obvious answer. But it isn’t, because you can never get away from it. You can never detach yourself and try to come back to the real world. And that’s why I feel in such a good place now. I don’t feel Erica wants to change me in any way. I can be myself around her; there’s no [expletive], no acting, no show.”

This week Wozniacki answered questions after a match at the Australian Open and addressed McIlroy’s remarks, saying:

“I saw it alright, but I do not really have anything to say. Was I surprised? Yes.

“It’s a little dead by now. It is three years ago, so I don’t understand why he keeps bringing it up. I don’t think there is any reason to.

“He looks like he is a good place in his life, so he surely he must move on.”