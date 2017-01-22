Australian Open: Andy Murray upset, Roger Federer favorite to win tourney

The Australian Open was home to a shocking upset with Andy Murray suffering an early round loss and Roger Federer stands to gain from a wide open field.

After five Australian Open grand slam final losses, this was supposed to be the world no. 1 Andy Murray’s year to win. He lost to Roger Federer in 2010 and four separate finals to the man he superseded as the world’s best male player last year, Novak Djokovic. The Serb was eliminated two days ago in the first AO shock, leaving the opportunity open for the Scot to take.

But on Saturday, it was not meant to be. Andy Murray left the first grand slam of the year in a shock loss to the No. 50 tennis player, Mischa Zverev, the lesser known (and older) brother to the 19-year-old sensation, Alexander (Sascha) Zverev.

The 29-year-old German performed at such a high level with a beautiful serve-and-volley game that overwhelmed the two-time Wimbledon champ, beating him in a packed Rod Lever Arena (7-5, 5-7, 6-2, 6-4). Zverev employed a confident, aggressive game, winning 65 out of 118 net points.

“I believed in myself,” the 29-year-old German said in his press conference after the match, via tennis.com. “I believed in my game. I believed that playing serve and volley against him.”

Older generation still doing well

Ironically, it was on Friday, where the flashier brother lost to Rafael Nadal, in a thrilling match with many expecting the 14-time grand slam champion to succumb to one of the promised up-and-comers on tour. Nadal showed grit, stunning shot-making, and the passion for winning that have made him one of the most decorated players in the sport’s history.

The younger Zverev lost just 24 hours before but helped inspire his older sibling’s victory. “My brother inspires me all the time because he plays such great tennis and challenged me to do better myself,” said Mischa Zeverev. “He’s still ranked higher.”

Another older gentleman also still playing? The Swiss great, 35-year-old Roger Federer, who won his five-setter another grand slam finalist, Japan’s Kei Nishikori (6-7 (4-7) 6-4 6-1 4-6 6-3). The 17-time grand slam champion is now the oldest player to reach Australia’s quarterfinals since Jimmy Connors and is the betting favorite to win. Nishikori, the current world no. 3 and a grand slam finalist in the U.S. Open by all accounts should be one of the next generation crop of players winning the grand slams but keeps coming up short.

Game changer

With Djokovic and Murray out, the playing field is completely open. It is the first time since 2002 the first two seeds have been knocked out before the quarterfinals of the tournament.

The outcome will now be unpredictable with some exciting potential. Nostalgists will be hoping to see another gripping Federer-Nadal final for the history books. The fighter, and always the underdog, Stan Wawrinka may be pointing his finger to his temple with another surprise victory.

Or will it be someone new, one of the vowed younger generation to finally emerge out from the shadow of the Big Three (Federer, Nadal, and Djokovic) and break the next generation tennis drought?

Who’s left?

Next up for Mischa Zverev is his “idol” Federer, a player he has never faced in a grand slam before. He lost to him in straight sets on grass at Halle in 2013 (6-0 6-0) and on clay at the Rome Masters in 2009 (7-6(3) 6-2). Federer was a player he grew up watching and draws inspiration from.

Federer is currently ranked No. 17, Nadal No. 9, but higher ranked players Canadian Milos Raonic (No. 3) and Federer’s compatriot Wawrinka (No. 4) are still in the draw.

