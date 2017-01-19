Roger Federer hasn’t lost to an American at a Grand Slam in 16 years

The last American to beat Federer was Andre Agassi, who did it when Rubin was five years old. In the quarters of the '01 U.S. Open, eight days before 9/11, Agassi worked over a 20-year-old Federer 6-1, 6-2, 6-4 in a fourth-round match in New York. The first set took 20 minutes. It was one of Agassi's great late-career performances, but one that was short-lived (he fell to lifelong rival Pete Sampras in the quarters in four sets, all of which went to tiebreaks). That was the last time the ol' red, white and blue would ever get the best of Roger.

It was also the only time. Federer started his Slam career with four-straight wins over Americans, including his welcome-to-the-world upset of four-time reigning champion and seven-time winner Pete Sampras at Wimbledon. Overall, that makes him 33-1 over Americans (34-1, including a walkover on Mardy Fish).