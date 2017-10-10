Vince Young’s Favorite Red River Rivalry Memory | The Scoop
Vince Young's Favorite Red River Rivalry Memory | The Scoop
More FOX Sports Southwest Videos
Vince Young's Favorite Red River Rivalry Memory | The Scoop
1 hr ago
Grubes conquering his fear of rides | The Dose: State Fair of Texas Edition
7 hours ago
Four teams in College Football Playoff isn't enough! | Ric's Rants
8 hours ago
Jason Garrett: Aaron Rodgers is a 'really, really' good football player
1 day ago
Dak Prescott on missed opportunity to go into the bye with a win
1 day ago
Dak Prescott: 'You are playing with fire if you don't try to score'
1 day ago