Nick Wright on Melo to OKC ‘This Thunder team is going to be a legitimate contender’

Nick and Cris say Melo's move to OKC is a great move.

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Nick Wright on Melo to OKC 'This Thunder team is going to be a legitimate contender'

Nick Wright on Melo to OKC 'This Thunder team is going to be a legitimate contender'

15 mins ago

Watch Odell Beckham's graphic celebration which was (obviously) penalized

Watch Odell Beckham's graphic celebration which was (obviously) penalized

8 hours ago

Easy Brees-y: Drew Brees heaves a 40-yard TD strike to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Saints' 34-13 rout over the Panthers

Easy Brees-y: Drew Brees heaves a 40-yard TD strike to Ted Ginn Jr. in the Saints' 34-13 rout over the Panthers

8 hours ago

247 Points Scored In Texas High School Football Game | The Scoop

247 Points Scored In Texas High School Football Game | The Scoop

8 hours ago

Troy Aikman: Odell Beckham still has things he has to learn

Troy Aikman: Odell Beckham still has things he has to learn

8 hours ago

Here's why Cowboys fans shouldn't panic

Here's why Cowboys fans shouldn't panic

23 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»