Cowboys’ emotions following season-opening win

Cowboys after leaving the field following win over Giants

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos

Dak Prescott: 'Feels good to start the season 1-0'

Dak Prescott: 'Feels good to start the season 1-0'

7 hours ago

Jason Garrett: 'It was a good team win for us'

Jason Garrett: 'It was a good team win for us'

7 hours ago

Cowboys' emotions following season-opening win

Cowboys' emotions following season-opening win

8 hours ago

Ezekiel Elliott on eventful offseason, Cowboys win

Ezekiel Elliott on eventful offseason, Cowboys win

8 hours ago

Jason Witten reacts to becoming Cowboys' all-time receiving leader

Jason Witten reacts to becoming Cowboys' all-time receiving leader

8 hours ago

Jason Witten becomes Cowboys all-time leader in receiving yards

Jason Witten becomes Cowboys all-time leader in receiving yards

10 hours ago

More FOX Sports Southwest Videos»