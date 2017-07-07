Who will win the HR Derby? Freeman, Harper, Phillips weigh in

Who will win the HR Derby? Freeman, Harper, Phillips weigh in

More FOX Sports South Videos

Braves LIVE To Go: Dickey strong, Freeman homers, but Braves fall to Nationals

Braves LIVE To Go: Dickey strong, Freeman homers, but Braves fall to Nationals

11 hours ago

WATCH: Freddie Freeman hits first HR since return in 3-RBI night vs. Nationals

WATCH: Freddie Freeman hits first HR since return in 3-RBI night vs. Nationals

12 hours ago

Who will win the HR Derby? Freeman, Harper, Phillips weigh in

Who will win the HR Derby? Freeman, Harper, Phillips weigh in

16 hours ago

Braves LIVE To Go: After weather delay debacle, Braves down Nationals

Braves LIVE To Go: After weather delay debacle, Braves down Nationals

1 day ago

WATCH: Freddie Freeman becomes 5th Brave to reach 1,000 hits before 28th birthday

WATCH: Freddie Freeman becomes 5th Brave to reach 1,000 hits before 28th birthday

1 day ago

Ramifications of Alec Kann's injury for Atlanta United at goalkeeper

Ramifications of Alec Kann's injury for Atlanta United at goalkeeper

1 day ago

More FOX Sports South Videos»

FOX Sports Go