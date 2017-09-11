Alexi Lalas calls out USMNT’s leaders, tells them to ‘make us believe again’
Two disappointing performances have left the USMNT's World Cup hopes hanging in the balance. Alexi Lalas says its time for the leaders on the team to step up.
More Soccer Videos
Josef Martinez goal makes it 2-0 for Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas | 2017 MLS Highlights
9 hours ago
Greg Garza taps it in for Atlanta United vs. FC Dallas | 2017 MLS Highlights
9 hours ago
Atlanta United FC vs. FC Dallas | 2017 MLS Highlights
9 hours ago
Atlanta United can be a serious MLS Cup contender
9 hours ago
Gubie Tuesday: Favorite soccer team
11 hours ago
Alexi Lalas calls out USMNT's leaders, tells them to 'make us believe again'
14 hours ago
More Soccer Videos»
FOX Sports Go
-
LIVE NOWFEATURED