The World Cup is expanding to 48 teams: How did it happen, why and what will it look like?

How did it happen?

New FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been a long-time advocate of an expanded World Cup, going back to when he was UEFA president. As soon as he was elected to the top post at FIFA last year, he said that expanding the World Cup was a top priority for him. Originally, he proposed a 40-team World Cup, before then making the push for 48. He had support from many in FIFA from the start, and at no time did it look like he would fail in growing the size of the tournament.

AFP/Getty Images