The World Cup is expanding to 48 teams: How did it happen, why and what will it look like?
How did it happen?
New FIFA president Gianni Infantino has been a long-time advocate of an expanded World Cup, going back to when he was UEFA president. As soon as he was elected to the top post at FIFA last year, he said that expanding the World Cup was a top priority for him. Originally, he proposed a 40-team World Cup, before then making the push for 48. He had support from many in FIFA from the start, and at no time did it look like he would fail in growing the size of the tournament.
Why did it happen?
Besides having Infantino's support, the World Cup is expanding primarily for one reason: money. FIFA is projecting that the new format will bring in an extra $1 billion. Infantino has also said that he thinks getting more teams into the World Cup will bring the excitement of the tournament to more countries and help grow the sport.
How will the 48-team World Cup work?
The 48 teams will be placed in 16 groups of three and the top two teams from each group will advance to the knockout stages. That will set up a round of 32 and from there it will be win and advance, lose and go home.
What are the upsides of the new format?
One thing that managers are pleased with is no teams will have to play more matches than they used to. The team that wins the 48-team World Cup will have to play seven matches to do so, which is the same as it is under 32 teams. With players being asked to play more and more matches at the club level, limiting their international play is a huge concern and this format will do so. The format will also ensure that every team plays at least two matches, which was not guaranteed in other 48-team proposals.
What are the downsides of the new format?
FIFA's own report, which stated that the 48-team World Cup would increase revenue, also stated that from a competitive standpoint, the 32-team format was superior. Part of the problem will be the three-team groups, which means that the final match of each group could be meaningless. There could also be teams arranging for draws to ensure they advance.
Could there be other changes?
One big change that could be made to help address the issue of teams conspiring to play to draws is eliminating draws from the group stage. Infantino has proposed having group stage matches go to penalty kicks so every match has a winner and there is more on the line. That will be considered by FIFA.
Who will get the extra spots?
FIFA hasn't decided which confederations will get the extra 16 spots. The talk has been that many of them will go to Africa and Asia, however it's highly likely that every confederation will get at least two more places in the World Cup.
It's also possible that CONCACAF and CONMEBOL qualifying is merged into one. It's been floated out there by a couple national federations and will likely at least be discussed by FIFA.
How will qualifying work?
Qualifying is handled by each confederation. Once FIFA decides how many spots each confederation gets, each confederation will come up with a format they like. FIFA has to approve that format, but that is often a formality. The new formats and approval for them are likely a few years down the road.
Will this affect who hosts the 2026 World Cup?
A bigger World Cup means it takes even more to host a World Cup. More stadiums, more hotels, more cities, more infrastructure. Coincidentally, those are all things that the United States has in excess. The U.S. was already considered a favorite to host the 2026 World Cup and expanding the tournament only helps them. But deciding who will host in 2026 is still three years away.
What else is left to decide?
There are really only four things left to figure out:
1. How many spots in the World Cup will go to each confederation
2. What format each confederation will use for qualification
3. Who will host the 2026 World Cup
4. Will there be any rule changes, like penalty kicks to decide group stage matches
Once those are taken care of, we'll be well on our way to the 2026 World Cup. A 48-team World Cup.